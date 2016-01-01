Get App
iOS Beta

What would you do with one more hour every day?

Your intelligent assistant, to measure, analyse and improve your time use

Get Android App

Keep your phone in your pocket

Smarter Time learns your habits automatically from your location, your input and its sensors!

Sneak a peek

Click on a blue circle to discover a part of the app

CALENDAR

Switch in and out of calendar view to get a broad summary of your time use or a precise chronology of your day.

Automated Tracking

The app guesses what you’re doing. No timers to start and stop, a timeslot is added whenever you start a new activity.

Edit

In app, you can edit everything: activity, location, time, insert or merge. But hopefully, you will barely need to!

12:11

Browsing Smarter Time

23:50

Reading

10:32 09:12

22:10

Netflix & Chill

HOME

20:51

Eating Out

THE ITALIAN PLACE

20:30

Shower

Home

20:02

Vehicle

19:24

Gym

Anytime Fitness

18:11

Drinks

o'Malley's

15:58

Work

15:21

News Browsing

13:42

Meeting

office

12:11

Lunch

salad bar

10:32

Work

10:14

Coffee Break

08:27

Work

office

07:58

Vehicle

07:32

Breakfast

07:15

Shower

00:21

Sleep

Reading

home

Thursday 28 may
G
3H
6H
9H
12H
15H
18H
21H
WED 19 AUG

Reading

Sleep

Work

Coffee Break

Work

Lunch

Meeting

News Browsing

Work

Drinks

Eating Out

Netflix & Chill
Reading

THU 20 AUG

Reading

Sleep

Work

Coffee Break

Work

Lunch

Meeting

News Browsing

Work

Drinks

Eating Out

Browsing Smarter Time

WEDNESDAY 3rd OF JUNE

Charts

Timeline

wednesday 3 june

18:11

15:58

Work

15:21

13:42

Meeting

OFFICE

12:11

10:32

Work

10:14

08:27

Work

OFFICE

07:15

00:21

Sleep

HOME

00:00

23:50

Reading

23:50

22:10

Netflix & Chill

15:58

15:21

News Browsing

00:21

Reading

HOME

20:51

20:30

Shower

13:42

12:11

Lunch

07:58

07:32

Breakfast

07:32

07:15

Shower

20:30

20:02

Vehicle

08:27

07:58

Vehicle

20:02

19:24

Gym

HOME

Analytics

Get the precise breakdown of your time use into customisable categories, daily, weekly, monthly, or from the dawn of time.

activity detail

Observe general trends through the category view, or zoom in on the activity breakdown for detailed information.

Analytics history

View a category or activity evolution over time, discover your life patterns and work on your progression curve!

5 discoveries left to be made

Know thyself

Time goes by so fast! We all sometimes look in the mirror and wonder who's the person looking back at us.

By keeping a precise timeline of your days, you can gain the knowledge to make sure hours never slip by you anymore, and to reclaim time for what truly matters.

"It’s like having an agenda without having to enter half the information you would normally have to!!! I can’t stop using it. With my job, my kids, trying to find time for other things is very hard. This app helps me find the time I have available."
Shaira P, USA

"It’s like having an agenda without having to enter half the information you would normally have to!!! I can’t stop using it. With my job, my kids, trying to find time for other things is very hard. This app helps me find the time I have available."
Shaira P, USA

Fulfill your goals

Accountability is everything. Thorough analytics will let you know how long exactly you spend on different activities.

You'll get insights into your productivity, your sleep patterns, your hobbies, your fitness...

That should give you the motivation to chase the goals that matter to you, and reach the balance and happiness you deserve.

"I started using Smarter Time as a means to improve my productivity and I ended up getting so much more! With its easy to use interface and well-thought algorithm, I managed to switch to a proper work-life balance and continue doing so."
Adina S, Romania

"I started using Smarter Time as a means to improve my productivity and I ended up getting so much more! With its easy to use interface and well-thought algorithm, I managed to switch to a proper work-life balance and continue doing so."
Adina S, Romania

Make your phone work for you

Smarter Time learns from everything you do and everything you tell it, so after a couple days you can lay back, relax and reap the results.

You can also export your data anytime, choose to save it online or to keep it tucked away on your phone, never to reach a server.

This is time tracking as you need it, when you need it - not a burden, but a true assistant day after day.

"I have tried some time metering apps before. None of them convinced me enough to let it on my phone more than a week. I did not feel the “wow, it’s cool” while using them. But after using Smarter Time I can tell you: It is different."
Tamas C, Hungary

"I have tried some time metering apps before. None of them convinced me enough to let it on my phone more than a week. I did not feel the “wow, it’s cool” while using them. But after using Smarter Time I can tell you: It is different."
Tamas C, Hungary

View all our features

Get in touch